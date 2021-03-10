Apartment fire in Kettering causes over $15K in damages

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering fire crews, along with Moraine, Washington Township and Oakwood, were sent to an apartment on Cannonbury Court with townhomes above it on reports of a kitchen fire Wednesday night.

When crews arrived after 7:15 p.m. they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the lower level, causing smoke to fill the townhomes above. First responders evacuated roughly six to seven apartments due to various forms of smoke damage.

“Never leave unattended food cooking in the kitchen. Kitchen fires are the number one cause of fire in America,” said Kettering Fire Chief Mitch Robbins. “There has been an increase in kitchen fires since COVID because people are home more.”

Kettering fire officials are considering calling in the Red Cross to help those displaced but were able to find some of them places to stay for the night. In total, the damages are estimated over $15,000.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.