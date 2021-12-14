DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire started in an apartment building on West Norman Avenue Tuesday morning.

According to Dayton Fire Department, the fire began around 2 am in the basement of the apartment building. While the blaze was quickly knocked down, it left the apartments too damaged to live in.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that 20 adults and 6 children have been displaced by this fire. The American Red Cross has been called to help the families who are now without a home.