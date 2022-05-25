CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A dog has died in an apartment fire that forced residents to leave their homes Wednesday morning.

According to a Sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Washington Township Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2100 block of Lake Glen CT in Centerville.

Dispatch said that the fire began in one apartment at 8:20 am. The resident of the apartment was not home at the time, but their dog was trapped inside. The Washington Township Fire Deputy Chief said that the dog died in the blaze.

Residents in neighboring apartments were evacuated from the building for safety, the Deputy Chief said. The fire is now under control.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation.