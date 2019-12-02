Explosion causes building collapse in Middletown, 1 injured

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after an explosion caused a building at an apartment complex in Middletown to collapse Monday morning, according to officials.

WLWT, the Cincinnati NBC-affiliate, reports that the incident happened at around 11:30 am at an apartment complex near the intersection of Cribbs Avenue and South Main Street in Middletown.

According to Middletown spokesperson Shelby Quinlivan, four to six apartments were affected by the explosion.

Crews were able to search the building and all residents were accounted for. One adult female was transported to Atrium Medical Center for minor injuries. Air readings came back normal.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Middletown Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Snively.

Officials from Butler County EMA, Middletown Fire Department, and Middletown Police are all on the scene. Gas and electric have been shut off to the building. South Main Street has been closed in the area.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.