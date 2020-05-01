Antibody testing options will soon be available at UD Arena collection site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting May 4, residents who use the drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection site at UD Arena will have an affordable option to get antibody testing results through Moraine-based CompuNet Clinical Laboratories to determine if they had a past infection.

COVID-19 IgG antibody testing will now be offered without a doctor’s order by CompuNet in conjunction with Premier Health, Fidelity Health Care, and the University of Dayton.

This antibody testing offers valuable information to those who may be interested in donating convalescent plasma through the Community Blood Center in order to help patients currently fighting COVID-19, or who are curious if an earlier unexplained illness actually was COVID-19.

The testing was made available to health care providers in the region on April 27.

“Premier Health and CompuNet are pleased to expand access to antibody testing in our community,” said Teresa Williams, chief operating officer at CompuNet. “This is one of Abbott’s newest testing platforms, allowing for hundreds of tests to be run in the course of one hour at CompuNet’s Moraine core laboratory, giving providers and patients critical information about their COVID-19 virus antibody status.”

Those interested in getting antibody testing should either contact their health care provider to discuss the need for testing, or visit the UD Arena collection site to order the test.

“As our state and national leaders continue to emphasize the need for testing to reopen our country, we are pleased to add another critically important test to the range of COVID-19 testing available locally to patients,” said Joe Allen, MD, regional medical director with Premier Health. “Our goal is to expand access to providers and to individuals through this partnership, as well as help patients answer questions they might have about whether they were potentially infected at some point with COVID-19.”

Those who plan to use the testing site at UD Arena should keep in mind that the site only provides testing related to COVID-19. If you are visiting for antibody testing, you are asked to wear a mask if you have one.

The site is operational at 1801 Edwin C Moses Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.

To order the test directly from CompuNet, those who are 18 or older can print an order form available by clicking here, fill it out, and bring it to the collection site. No appointment is necessary.

The test costs $65 and payment is due at time of service using a credit card. Be aware that CompuNet cannot bill insurance companies for the patient-ordered direct access test.

Test results will be made available through CompuNet’s patient portal, My Labs Now, in a few days or by mail within 10 days.

Health officials stress that testing positive for the IgG antibody does not necessarily mean you are now immune from COVID-19. Individuals should continue following federal, state, and local public health guidance for social distancing and other recommended behaviors as the pandemic continues.