Anthem, Foodbank to unveil new refrigerated truck

The Foodbank Dayton says fewer families are requesting assistance

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has donated a new refrigerated box truck to The Foodbank, and plans to unveil it at an event at the New Lebanon Courthouse Thursday.

Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley and Rob Cleary, regional vice president of sales at Anthem, will make a statements at 9:30 a.m

At 10 a.m. a food distribution will take place for those who need food assistance.