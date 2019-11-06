Antenna users required to rescan TV channels

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Area residents who rely on an antenna to receive their local television channels – including WDTN – will have to follow a series of steps if they want to continue to receive those stations.

On Saturday, November 9, as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) effort to make more space in the airwaves available for new, 5G wireless services, TV stations across the country are switching their over-the-air broadcast frequencies.

The switch will affect all antenna-using residents in the Miami Valley. The signal change will directly impact the WDTN frequency and rescanning the channels will be required to continue receiving WDTN.

Antenna-users will need to rescan their televisions to update to the new frequencies so they can continue receiving the affected channels. The channel numbers previously used are not changing.

Rescanning stations regularly is encouraged by the FCC and can sometimes add new channels for users when they become available in that area.

The following video was created by the FCC to show users with bad signals how to rescan their televisions:

Residents do not need to buy a new TV or purchase a converter box of any kind. Cable and satellite subscribers are not affected by these changes. Only people who use an antenna to watch local channels need to rescan their TVs. Those antenna users do not need to purchase a new antenna.

For more details on rescanning your over-the-air antenna, visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call the FCC helpline toll free at 1-888-CALLFCC.

