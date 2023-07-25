RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — A man is dead after a crash in Richmond, Indiana, on Monday, July 24.

According to the Wayne County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to State Route 121 and Porterfield Road in Richmond at around 11:52 a.m. Monday for a crash.

Initial investigation revealed that a white Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling west and attempting a U-turn when it stuck a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 78-year-old Melvin Cox of Ansonia, Ohio.

No one was injured in the minivan. Cox was transported to Reid Health before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. The sheriff’s office reported that Cox died a few hours later.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wayne County Emergency Communications, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Police Department and Reid Health.