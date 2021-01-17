Anonymous donor helps start citywide pizza party

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An anonymous pizza donor helped start a movement to give local businesses free pizza.

The movement started when someone bought 12 pizzas at Pizza Bandit and sent them to nearby businesses. The restaurant then matched the number of pizzas and sent them out.

Pizza Bandit owner Brian Johnson said on Facebook that 25 pizzas have been delivered so far and another 45 have been donated. The restaurant said they will continue to match pizzas to deliver to different businesses.

To participate in this citywide pizza party, visit iampizzabandit.com to purchase a pizza and include the name of a business and any other details in the special instructions.