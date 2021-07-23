Anonymous complaint filed against Land of Illusion waterpark same day as teen’s death

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An anonymous complaint filed against Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure was submitted to the Butler County General Health District hours 14-year-old Mykiara Jones drowned Tuesday evening.

The person who made the complaint states they were at the Aqua Adventures park on July 17. The complaint alleged the park seemed over capacity.

“She said there was like 600 people there,” the complaint read. “No one was trying to control the crowd. Felt it was unsafe and dangerous to be there.”

Butler County General Health District started the investigation into the complaint the day after the drowing incident.

According to the Health District, Aqua Adventures and the swimming pond do not fall under any regulations.

Health officials did give the park several recommendations.

Officials recommended lifeguards should be able scan their assigned area and respond to an emergency within 20 seconds.

The head department also recommeded the park should post signs that life jackets are required and children must be supervised.

Thursday, the Butler County Sheriff said his office received several complaints since the drowning incident.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released this statement Friday afternoon:

“Any loss of life is a tragedy – it’s even worse when it’s a child, a young life full of promise and possibility,” Yost said. “My office has been in contact with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and we stand ready to assist.”

Some parents said they’ve had a different experince when at the park. One parent told 2NEWS it’s required to sign a wavier when entering the park and life jackets were enforced.

“You could not step foot in the water without somebody like ‘get your life jacket on,'” parent Emma Pearson said. “For us, it was a great experience, and we definitely plan to go back. It’s really tragic what happened, but I feel like when we were there, they were really, really strict, so I’m not sure what happened that day.”

The health department’s report said Land of Illusion will comply with the recommendations and look into hiring more lifeguards.

2 NEWS reached out to Land of Illusion for comment and did not hear back.