DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A walk to remind people of the suffering in the world was held in Dayton.

The annual Walk for Justice and Peace started in Courthouse Square on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

“We are doing 14 different social justice issues during this walk. The first one starts with the death penalty,” Rev. Dr. Crystal Walker, executive director of the Greater Dayton Christian Connections, said.

Each stop featured a different speaker who talked about issues ranging from violence to racism. This year, speakers also touched on the war in Ukraine and prayed for peace. They tied those issues to scripture and used the holiest of days to shine a light on the work still left to be done.

“Hopefully people can get involved, so they’ll see the speakers, they’ll see the organizations they represent, and they’ll be able to contact them and get involved in the issues touching their hearts,” Dr. Walker said.

Walker said they hope to inspire people in the Miami Valley and spark change throughout the community.

“It’s really important that we get together, we pray, we bring these issues to light and we do something about it. Most importantly, it’s the action,” Dr. Walker said.

The walk ended with a meal and fellowship at First Baptist Church of Dayton.