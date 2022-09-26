WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For the last five years, a volleyball tournament has helped pay tribute to a Springfield Army veteran while also helping others who’ve served our country and are struggling with PTSD.

The 5th Annual Mouse Memorial Volleyball Tournament will take place at Miami Valley Sand in West Carrollton, Saturday, October 1. It’s held every year around this time in honor of Springfield veteran Adam Smith, nicknamed Mighty Mouse.

“He was kind of scrawny. So he got the nickname Mouse,” describes Ashton Smith, Adam’s sister-in-law.

Aside from his stature, everything else about Adam was larger than life.

“Adam had a big personality and a big heart. He had a loud voice. He was the one who would always start the O-H cheer at any Ohio State gathering,” says Ashton. “He was very generous, loved to help people.”

Adam was a veteran. He served two tours in Iraq as a sniper for the Army. But when he came back home, he suffered from PTSD. In 2017, at age 32, he took his own life.

Since then, friends and family have honored Adam’s life, hosting a tournament and playing the game that he loved.

“His love for volleyball started in high school. He played for Shawnee in Springfield. And then we played weekly at Setters,” says Ashton.

The tournament comes full circle. It raises money for Sophie’s Companions for Veterans, pairing rescue dogs with veterans in need.

“It’s really special because not only are they helping a veteran, but they’re also helping save a dog’s life too. Adam was a huge dog lover,” states Katie LaVelle, a co-organizer of the tournament and a close friend of Adam’s.

The tournament has grown every year. Last year, they had their biggest turnout ever, bringing in more than $13,000.

“It means the world to me. It’s such an important opportunity to give back and help veterans,” says Katie. “I think [Adam] would be really proud. Just all of us coming together and having a good time in his memory. I think he’d be really happy.”

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Play begins at 10 a.m. Play is $30 per person. There will be raffle prizes as well as cash prizes.

To register your team, click here.

To make a donation, click here.

