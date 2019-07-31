Annual ‘Very Berry Picnic’ honors URS supporter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 16th annual “Very Berry Picnic” was held to honor one of the biggest supporters of the URS Rubber Duck Regatta.

Charles Berry adopts a rubber duck for every client the URS serves so that no one misses out on the fun.

“One of the big reasons I support this is to see the effect that my contribution and all the contributions we get here from the Greater Dayton community,” said Berry. “To see the impact and see how big of a difference this makes and see how it makes everybody’s lives much better.”

The Regatta will be held on September 14th.

