DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Hospital Foundation’s annual golf tournament, the Valley Classic, is teeing off on Monday at NCR Country Club.

According to MVH, the Valley Classic is one of the longest-running and most successful charity golf outings in the Dayton area. The event has raised over $4 million for patient programs and projects at the hospital. This year’s proceeds will benefit diabetes patient education through the Bull Family Diabetes Center.

The tournament will be held at NCR Country Club beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

“This tournament is so special in helping our community and diabetic patients,” said John Bull, chairman of the 2022 Valley Classic Steering Committee. “We encourage men and women, no matter their golf skillset, to join us in raising funds for this wonderful service.”

For more information on the tournament, click here.