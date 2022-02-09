DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Woodland Cemetery, members of the Dunbar Alumni Association and Dayton Dunbareans celebrated the annual graveside tribute to Paul Laurence Dunbar on February 9.

According to Woodland Cemetery, the Dayton Dunbar Alumni Association, the National Park Service, Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum and community volunteers have been holding a yearly tribute to Dunbar.

The Annual Paul Laurence Dunbar Gravesite Tribute began at 10 a.m. where a wreath was laid and a program of stories of readings was shared.

Dunbar was the first African-American poet to earn national distinction and acceptance, according to the cemetery. He was born and raised in Dayton but he found national and international fame and appreciation through his literary achievements and contributions. Woodland Cemetery said Dunbar died at the age of 33.

“Dunbar wrote with Dayton as his solid foundation and as his reference,” said LaVerne Sci, a Dunbar scholar. “It was in Dayton that he found his richest and greatest experiences and all the elements of beauty and joy that he enjoyed.”