DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A partnership between a bank and a coalition is coming to Dayton to help with filing their taxes and learning about tax credits.

KeyBank and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition are holding a tax return preparation event on Saturday, February 4. Eligible taxpayers will be able to have their taxes filed at the Job Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will have an emphasis on prospective tax filers looking to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit (CTC).

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. explained the importance of the event at the kick-off event held Friday, Feb. 3.

“Everything we can do to get the word out to get individuals in and get their taxes done for free and have those extra dollars that they would normally be paying for fees to contribute to their family household expenses.”

One of the organizers, Kenya Taylor with KeyBank, says the company is wanting to help the Dayton community by holding an event to help the public. KeyBank wants residents around the area to know the company’s goal is to educate and help people with their taxes.

“We are trying to help our community. We want to make sure we keep those hard-earned dollars in our community,” Taylor said. “We want to make sure people are served with kindness and compassion, help educate them, help create some awareness that we do help with federal. We do help with state, we do free-filing. We have people that are certified every year.”

People that are interested in taking advantage of the free preparation and filing event must make less than $59,187, according to the city of Dayton.

Volunteers at the event will be IRS-trained, which will immediately prepare the returns.

Documentation you will need to bring with you to the event is a photo ID, every W2 form you have for wages for 2022, social security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers and a variety of other pieces of identification. For a complete list, visit the city of Dayton’s website.