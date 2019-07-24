Annual ‘School Supplies for Kids’ program asking for donations

Breaking News
by: WDTN.com Staff

DALY CITY, CA – AUGUST 13: School teacher Liza Gleason shops for back to school supplies at a Target store August 13, 2008 in Daly City, California. With stores gearing up for back to school shopping, the Commerce Department reported today that retail sales fell 0.1 percent in July, the first time in five months. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Messiah Lutheran Church and the Champaign County Kiwanis Club are collecting school supply donations through August 17 as part of their 27th annual School Supplies for Kids program.

They are in need of financial donations, which can be mailed to the church at 1013 East Lawn Ave. in Urbana with a “School Supplies” memo.

Packaging will take place from 10 am to noon on weekdays, and again from 6 pm to 8 pm from Monday through Thursday.

The supplies will be distributed on August 17 from 9 am until noon.

Anyone with questions should call the church secretary at 937-653-4110 from 9 am until 2 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Last year, over 789 Champaign County children were helped by this drive.

