DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A virtual duck race returned to Dayton Friday night to see who is the lucky duck and raise money for adults and children with disabilities.

The 19th annual United Rehabilitation Services (URS) Rubber Duck Regatta took place at the Dixie Twin Drive-In.

The Regatta returned virtually for a third year with 2 NEWS’ own John Seibel as one of the MC’s for the evening.

Every duck adopted for $5, is $5 for URS. This year’s fundraiser raised more than $100,000 for URS.

URS CEO Dennis Grant said whether virtual or in-person, the mission of the fundraiser remains the same.

“It’s all about children and adults with disabilities, right, in this community who desperately need services,” Grant said. “Honestly, the only way we can make up the funding gap between what we get paid for services and what it actually costs to provide them is to have amazing fundraisers like this.”

URS serves children and adults with developmental and acquired disabilities with care, therapy and employment programs. Helping families like the Voss’.

“The kids have been going to URS for a little over a year now, and we have been so happy with their experience and our experience at URS,” Amber Voss, whose twins Tobias and Thea were duck ambassadors for the evening. “It’s just a great way to support an amazing organization that is helping our kids and so many more.”

Since its start 19 years ago, the Rubber Duck Regatta raised more than $1 million dollars for URS to continue providing for children and adults with disabilities.

Grant said everything URS does would be impossible without these ducks, and without the support of the community.

“All you have to do is buy one duck, and it can make a difference in so many people’s lives,” Grant said.

The grand prize for the owner of the winning duck is a VIP Mardi Gras Experience in New Orleans.

Grant said URS aims to bring the event back in-person next year at RiverScape MetroPark during the Hispanic Heritage Festival.