Annual 'RePURSE IT' drive gives back to shelters

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – DK Effect hosted the third annual RePURSE IT drive on Thursday. Volunteers collected purses, bags, and other carriers and filled them with household goods, toiletries, and snacks.

The bags are then distributed to shelters and other nonprofits across the Miami Valley to give to the homeless or families in need of support.

“It’s just really heartwarming to know that people love to give and that it’s important to be bigger than something that’s bigger than yourself. So everyone that’s donated has the same vision and heart to serve,” said coordinator Valarie Calhoun.

Over a thousand bags have been packed and donated since the event began.

