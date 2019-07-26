Annual picnic brings Brookville community together after tornado outbreak

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The 69th annual Brookville Community Picnic started Thursday over at Golden Gate Park.

The three-day picnic includes live music, bingo, a 5K walk and run, and fireworks. Organizers say they hope the event will bring people together after the area was hit hard by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“This is just one way that the Chambers of Commerce can give back to the community just a small bit and thank everybody for what they did,” said Adam Belvins, President with the Brookville Chamber of Commerce.

The fun starts again on Friday from noon until 10 pm, and from 10 am until 10 pm on Saturday.

