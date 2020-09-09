Annual Marigold Festival in Huber Heights canceled due to pandemic

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Marigold Festival in Huber Heights will not go on as scheduled due to coronavirus restrictions.
While the city of Huber Heights expressed disappointment in the decision, they say other activities will be offered on Saturday:
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Farmers Market at The Heights – City of Huber Heights
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Food Truck Rally
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: The Driving Force Band will perform
City officials say social distancing protocols and strong recommendations for face masks have been in place for all their events. Facial coverings are mandatory for all vendors.
