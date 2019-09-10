Annual golf tournament helps fund scholarships

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The 22nd Annual John P. Kalaman Memorial Golf Tournament took place Monday at Yankee Trace.

Officer Kalaman’s mother, Paula, says she is grateful for the turnout and continues to feel supported by the community after her son was killed in the line of duty in 1998 while helping a motorist on I-675.

“It makes me feel proud that people thought so much of John and even if they didn’t know him, if they’re not supporting him, they’re supporting our police department and first responders,” she said.

Over $270,000 in scholarships has been given away through the John P. Kalaman Memorial Scholarship.

For more information on the scholarship, click here.

