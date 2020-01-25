Annual event celebrates Montgomery County fathers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College hosted their “We the Fathers of Montgomery County” event on Friday, giving dads an opportunity to spend time with their kids.

Families enjoyed live music and a fashion show from Clothes that Work.

“It’s all about helping community fathers become better fathers, giving them extra resources, and also celebrating the fathers that are doing a good job. Some are struggling coming out of incarceration or other things like that, and it’s about helping them try to catch up with the others,” said Mike Newsom, Fatherhood Coordinator of Montgomery County.

This was the event’s fifth year.