Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Auglaize County will be ringing in the Christmas season with a festival taking place on Friday.

According to our partners aw WLIO, the 16th Annual Children’s Hometown Holiday will take place from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Wapakoneta.

Eventgoers will have the opportunity to participate in numerous activities throughout the event, such as watching the parade, ice skating, watching a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, getting to meet Santa Claus and much more!

Santa Claus will make his appearance on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Christmas Parade, which leaves at 9:45 a.m. to Santa’s home, the event flyer said.

If you are interested in learning more about the festival, click here.