DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 23rd annual African American Wellness Walk is returning for another year.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, the African American Wellness Walk is being held at Island MetroPark, located at 101 E Helena St in Dayton. For 2023, the walk is being held as a hybrid event, which means participants had the chance to choose whether they wanted to attend in person or virtually.

For more than two decades, the walk has brought attention to the health disparities for the African American community. Dionne Simmons introduced the idea for the wellness walk back in 2000.

This year’s walk theme is ‘Moving Hearts and Soles.’ As the event returns with a new partnership of Soleful Summer, organizers say they will be collecting tennis shoes to donate to students at Dayton Public Schools, Emerson Academy and Horizon Science Academy.

At the event, there is expected to be more than 30 vendors offering different mental and physical health services. Raffles for electronics and line dancing will also be happening throughout the day.

Registering for the event is free. More than 1,000 people have already signed up for the rain or shine event to run in-person on Saturday.