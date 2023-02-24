DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A postmark made by a student in Auglaize County is now available to the public.

Ashton Kohler is a sixth-grade student at Wapakoneta Middle School who created the anniversary postmark for the county, according to our partners at Sidney Daily News. The Auglaize County Anniversary Committee says the postmark is considered to be official, but will not be a valid stamp to use when mailing a letter or other piece of mail.

The postmark has the date of Tuesday, Feb. 14, making it an ineligible option for mailing purposes Instead, it is intended to be used as a memento for non-mailing uses.

If you are interested in obtaining one, you are encouraged to bring in either an envelope, piece of paper or something similar to receive the postmark.

Residents can stop into any one of the nine post offices across Auglaize County to receive the official anniversary postmark. Our partners say those interested have until April 14 to stop by the post office and receive one.