Anna rolls past New Middletown Springfield for Division VI State Title

CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Anna Rockets Football Team completed an historic run, defeating New Middletown Springfield in the Division VI State Championship Game.
Anna jumped out to a 28-7 lead, and rolled to a 48-14 win, capturing the first state championship in school history.
The Rockets led 28-14 at halftime, and scored a defensive touchdown early in the third quarter to take control. Anna outscored the Tigers 20-0 after halftime to bring home the title.
2 NEWS Sports Anchor Hutch Konerman was in Canton for the championship game and will have highlights Friday night in 2 Sports.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.