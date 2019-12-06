Anna rolls past New Middletown Springfield for Division VI State Title

CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Anna Rockets Football Team completed an historic run, defeating New Middletown Springfield in the Division VI State Championship Game.

Anna jumped out to a 28-7 lead, and rolled to a 48-14 win, capturing the first state championship in school history.

The Rockets led 28-14 at halftime, and scored a defensive touchdown early in the third quarter to take control. Anna outscored the Tigers 20-0 after halftime to bring home the title.

2 NEWS Sports Anchor Hutch Konerman was in Canton for the championship game and will have highlights Friday night in 2 Sports.

