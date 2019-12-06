Breaking News
4 dead, including shooter, in gunfire at Florida naval base

Anna rolls past New Middletown Springfield for Division VI State Title

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ohsaa_209535
Operation Football Scoreboard

CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Anna Rockets Football Team completed an historic run, defeating New Middletown Springfield in the Division VI State Championship Game.

Anna jumped out to a 28-7 lead, and rolled to a 48-14 win, capturing the first state championship in school history.

The Rockets led 28-14 at halftime, and scored a defensive touchdown early in the third quarter to take control. Anna outscored the Tigers 20-0 after halftime to bring home the title.

2 NEWS Sports Anchor Hutch Konerman was in Canton for the championship game and will have highlights Friday night in 2 Sports.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More Game of the Week
More Big Play of the Night
More Band of the Week
More Cheerleaders of the Week

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS