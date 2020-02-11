Anna man dies following chainsaw accident

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – An Anna man died following a chainsaw accident Sunday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man injured in the area of 15071 SR-119.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that 41-year-old Craig Freisthler was cutting wood just north of his residence when it appears the chainsaw jumped, striking him in his face and neck area.

Freisthler was treated at the scene and taken to Wilson Health. He was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.