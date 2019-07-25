Anna man dies after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Anna man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in Shelby County on Tuesday.

Around 5:50 am on July 23, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on County Road 25A at the I-75 overpass.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevy Malibu driven by a 19-year-old Minster woman was traveling northbound on County Road 25A.

She attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the southbound ramp to I-75 when she was struck by a motorcycle headed southbound on County Road 25A.

50-year-old Christopher Knouff, of Anna, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at Miami Valley Hospital on July 24.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

