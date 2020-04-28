Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Anna home destroyed in fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Anna house fire 4-27

(Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – A home in Anna was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that it happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Linden Avenue and East Walnut Street.

  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)
  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)
  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)
  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)
  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)
  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)
  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)
  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)
  • (Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)

The fire also destroyed a pickup truck, a second vehicle, and a garage or shed that stood next to the house.

Firefighters with Anna, New Bremen, Van Buren Township, and Jackson Center responded to the scene in addition to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Anna Police.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS