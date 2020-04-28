Anna home destroyed in fire

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – A home in Anna was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that it happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Linden Avenue and East Walnut Street.

(Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News)

The fire also destroyed a pickup truck, a second vehicle, and a garage or shed that stood next to the house.

Firefighters with Anna, New Bremen, Van Buren Township, and Jackson Center responded to the scene in addition to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Anna Police.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started.