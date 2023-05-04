DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new restaurant is coming to the Fairfield Mall this fall!

Co-owner Adam Smith runs two local businesses, and is now bringing a third to the area with Izakaya, an anime-themed restaurant and bar. According to the release, this restaurant will offer pizza, spirits, Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture. It will also host events like Karaoke nights and anime watch parties.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I found myself wanting to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” Smith said. “We want to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Beavercreek area and there’s no better place than The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

The restaurant is expected to open during the fall. At this time, grand opening arrangements have not been announced.

For more information about the Mall at Fairfield Commons, visit the mall website here.