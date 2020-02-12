1 trapped, animals injured in crash on I-75 SB near Sidney

ORANGE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple animals were injured in a crash on I-75 southbound near Sidney Tuesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS three commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle were involved, though it is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash. We’re told one of the commercial vehicles was carrying animals, some of which were injured.

A person inside the passenger vehicle was briefly trapped before being taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Officials could not immediately confirm how many people were injured.

The right lane was closed in the area until crews could clear the scene.

