Animal trapped in morning fire

DAYTON -- A fire broke out this morning in the 2000 block of Richley Drive Sunday morning.

A neighbor called 911 just before 7 a.m., saying a woman had knocked on his door for help and said he saw flames coming from the home.

Regional Dispatch confirms a dog was reported trapped in the house, but was unsure if crews were able to rescue the animal.

We will update as more information becomes available.