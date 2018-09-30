Animal trapped in morning fire
DAYTON -- A fire broke out this morning in the 2000 block of Richley Drive Sunday morning.
A neighbor called 911 just before 7 a.m., saying a woman had knocked on his door for help and said he saw flames coming from the home.
Regional Dispatch confirms a dog was reported trapped in the house, but was unsure if crews were able to rescue the animal.
We will update as more information becomes available.
Latest News - Local
Man killed in overnight shooting
SPRINGFIELD -- A man was shot and killed outside the Knights of Pythias building on S. Yellow Springs St. early this morning.Read More »
Beautiful, nearly 10 degrees warmer today
About 10 degrees warmer today. There are some clouds passing through the Miami Valley this morning, especially further north.Read More »
Call to Duty ceremony held for Ohio National Guard 637th
The company will be gone for a year. Support from loved ones back home is sure to help them make it through.Read More »
Jacket and sweater weather today
Lots of fall activities going on around the Miami Valley today and it will look and feel like fall. Temperatures will be running slightly below average. After morning readings around 50, temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s today.Read More »