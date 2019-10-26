Animal Resource Center offering free adoptions during ‘Howl-o-ween Adoption Spooktacular’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering free adoptions during its “Howl-o-ween Adoption Spooktacular” on October 26.

The one-day event runs from 10 am until 4 pm.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, initial vaccines, first year license, heartworm testing, microchip and rabies vaccine.

For more information, call 937-898-4457 or email AnimalShelter@mcohio.org.

The shelter is located at 6790 Webster Street in Dayton.

Click here to see adoptable animals.

