Animal Resource Center offering free adoptions during ‘Howl-o-ween Adoption Spooktacular’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering free adoptions during its “Howl-o-ween Adoption Spooktacular” on October 26.
The one-day event runs from 10 am until 4 pm.
Adoptions include spay/neuter, initial vaccines, first year license, heartworm testing, microchip and rabies vaccine.
For more information, call 937-898-4457 or email AnimalShelter@mcohio.org.
The shelter is located at 6790 Webster Street in Dayton.
Click here to see adoptable animals.
