Animal Resource Center looking for adopters after influx of dogs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The kennels at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center are nearing capacity.

Roughly 25 dogs are currently on the adoption floor, with many dogs ready to move from lost and found to adoption status.

“We’ve been around the 150 to 200 dog mark, pretty steadily for the last few months. Right now we have about 90 that are in our lost and found area. Some of those are cross-listed because they might be adoptable now,” said Michael Zimmerman, the public relations officer for the ARC.

The increased shelter number is actually normal and not directly linked to t 4th of July fireworks or the tornado outbreak.

Whenever it gets warm like this, dogs somehow find their way here.

Michael Zimmerman said, “If it’s (the dog) unlicensed we will hold the dog for three days before evaluating it to be placed on the adoption floor. If it’s a licensed dog, that gives us so much more information to be able to contact owners.”

It costs just $20 to adopt a furry friend from the ARC.

“We are planning another free adoption event that is July 20th. Our regular hours 10am-4pm on that Saturday,” said Zimmerman.

Montgomery County says they use mobile chip scanners and digital record devices to try to avoid bringing dogs to the ARC. Instead trying to reunite them with their owners. However, many here just need a new lease on life.

The ARC is open Monday through Sunday. With adoptions running Monday-Saturday and lost dog recovery available on Sunday.

