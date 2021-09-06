‘Angel in the Outfield’ memorial wiffle ball tournament happening Labor Day

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The second annual Bryston Keating “Angel in the Outfield” wiffle ball tournament is happening Labor Day, Sept. 6.

The tournament will be held at Golden Gate Park in Brookville on Monday. According to organizers, wiffle ball was Bryston’s favorite backyard game. The tournament is being held in his memory and all raised will be donated to the Bryston Zane Keating Memorial Fund.

The tournament will feature both youth and adult brackets, so all are welcome. The event starts at 10 a.m. Monday and will run until 6 p.m.

Registration can be done here, each team of six have to pay an entry fee of $120 and can play a minimum of three games.

For more details, visit the event page on Facebook.

