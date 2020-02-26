And it’s down to 3: Which design do you like best for Dayton’s new city flag?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has worked for months to redesign the city’s flag.

After more than 300 submissions, the City narrowed the options to three and announced the finalists at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting. Now it is your turn to weigh in and provide your thoughts on the design.

The City created a webpage where citizens can provide comments on the three designs. You can find that page here.

We wanted to find out which you like best with a simple poll. Make your selection below and let us know what you prefer.

The City’s current flag has been in use sine 1958 and flies at City Hall, Dayton International Airport and dozens of other highly visible locations. The City said on its website the current version’s “stark background and dated imagery render it unremarkable in the age of lively urban design, digital communication, and community diversity.”