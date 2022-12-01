Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Many Verizon customers in Montgomery County reported having spotty or complete loss of service for days.

2 NEWS received multiple emails and calls from viewers in Englewood, Union, Brookville and Clayton reporting issues with their Verizon service. Many said they could not make calls or send text messages for two days.

According to a Verizon spokesperson, a cell tower in Union had been bouncing in and out of service on Tuesday and Wednesday causing the problem.

For many customers, their cell phone is their only source of communication. Those that 2 NEWS spoke with voiced concerns about staying in touch with loved ones and calling 911 in the case of an emergency.

“For me, it was an inconvenience. I’m just going to be real honest. But I know many people in this community, older people, it’s their only contact. Nobody has a landline anymore, or if they do, they like me, don’t know the number,” said Brookville resident Arlene Thompson.

Verizon reported that their technicians fixed the issue Wednesday afternoon. Many customers said their service was finally restored shortly after midnight.