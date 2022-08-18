XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — An Xenia native has been serving in the U.S. Navy for over a decade as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission.

Chief Petty Officer Katie Hill, a 2006 Xenia High School graduate, joined the Navy 11 years ago.

“I joined the Navy to experience the world,” said Hill. “I wanted to travel and experience different cultures.”

Hill said she uses skills and values taught by family back home in Xenia to succeed in the Navy. She currently serves as a yeoman with VQ 4.

“My sailors are the best part of my day,” said Hill. “I enjoy working and mentoring them to help them achieve their goals.”

The mission employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, according to a release from Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ and now the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

“The Navy is important to the National Defense Strategy because we keep the seas safe and open for global commerce,” said Hill.

Hill and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is watching my sailors succeed. I truly enjoy helping others get the training and support they need to succeed. Their success is my success in a way,” she added.

“The Navy allows me to be an everlasting role model for my daughter and the sailors that come after me.”