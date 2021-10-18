KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – From October 18 to 29, the Kettering and Montgomery County municipal courts are collaborating for Amnesty Week, a release from the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts said.

“This one-time Amnesty event is to help those get current with the Court on their past due costs and fines,” said Kettering Clerk of Court Rob Scott. “I’m excited we are offering this now to assist those rebounding over the past year.”

According to the release, both courts offer a 50 percent discount on past-due court costs and fines. The remaining cost must be paid in full to be eligible for the discount.

“Citizens are affected by the current economy and are still suffering from the pandemic. Hopefully, this gives people the opportunity to get rid of this burden of court costs and fees and gives them a new start,” says Clerk of Courts Mike Foley.

To take part in this program, the release said to go to the Clerk of Courts office at participating courts between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Monday through Friday.

Participating courts include:

Kettering Municipal Court: 2325 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Montgomery County Municpal Court Eastern Division: 6111 Taylorsville Rd, Dayton

Montgomery County Municpal Court Western Division: 195 S Clayton Rd, New Lebanon