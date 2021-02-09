Amid calls for body cameras, Trotwood Police explain why it’s not in the budget right now

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Andrew Hogan’s family, the NAACP and national advocacy groups are demanding the Trotwood Police Department buy body cameras for every officer.

The push comes after the 25-year-old Hogan was shot and killed by officers Friday after night after they said he allegedly stole from a gas station, fled from police, assaulted an officer and pulled out a knife.

Trotwood Police detailed the financial challenges preventing them from supplying every officer with a camera. Top officers say they want body cameras and wish the shooting had been documented. The department broke down its finances for the upcoming year, explaining why it’s just not possible right now.

Lt. Col. Mark Ecton says, “Our research shows that we would need about $80,000 to buy enough cameras and equipment for all our officers and detectives.”

And that $80,000 for 40 cameras is simply not in the budget. Lt. Col. Ecton says the police department’s 2021 budget is roughly $5 million. 86% of that will go to personnel, and another 8% will be paid to the county’s regional dispatch system.

Lt. Col. Ecton says, “So there’s really very little room to get anything different and new.” And that leaves just 6% off the budget, or roughly $300,000, for gas, ammunition, uniforms, and equipment. He continues, “Also in at 6% we have to pay for training, which we try to give all of our officers at least 40 hours of training per year. So there’s a lot we’re trying to squeeze out of that little bit of money.”

Governor DeWine proposed a new state budget just days ago that includes a $10 million grant for police departments to buy body cameras, but securing that money depends on the legislature actually passing it as written. In the meantime, the department is trying to weather coronavirus-related effects.

Lt. Col. Ecton says, “Any new spending has been restricted, but we continue to look for ways to fund this program because we believe it is needed and will be a valuable tool.”

The department has also looked at creative funding solutions to raise money outside traditional avenues. Last year they reached out to several community partners about helping pay for body cameras, but those requests were turned down.