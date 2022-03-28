CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville-Washing Township Americana Festival will be returning on Monday, July 4.

According to the City of Centerville, the Americana Festival will be an expanded event featuring more live music, street vendors and family-friendly experiences.

Centerville said this year’s event celebrates 50 years of the festival.

“After the pandemic impacted the festival for the past two years and forced us to cut back on activities, we are excited to be back with a full festival. We are seeing great response from our vendors and sponsors and look forward to “Celebrating 50 Years of Americana” with the biggest and best festival ever. The Street Fair has been the heart and soul of the Americana Festival for 50 years, and we have really missed it,” Americana Festival Committee Executive Director Keith Weiskittle said.

Food and craft vendors are encouraged to register for the festival now.

For more information, visit the new Americana Festival website.