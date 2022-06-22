CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on July 4 with a few changes.

The changes include a longer firework show, an improved parade route, an expanded festival blueprint and additional food trucks and beer sales, according to a release.

The Miami Valley Hospital South Fireworks Show, which begins at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 at

Centerville High School, will be expanded to feature a longer show. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Before the show, guests can see the ‘80s band Stranger at 8:15 p.m.

The Americana Festival Committee has also announced an improved route for the parade. Dozens of parade entries, which include marching bands, floats, elected leaders, performers and more, will begin as usual at Centerville High School and travel west on Franklin Street.

Instead of crossing the intersection with Main Street, however, the parade will make a left turn and travel south on Main Street in Uptown. This path creates the opportunity for a strategic pause or performance in the Four Corners, which can be recorded and rebroadcast for guests.

Because of the festival’s growth, the grounds will expand to include West Franklin Street. This new area accommodates for future festival growth and gives Uptown businesses an opportunity to engage in the festival and parade.

The Americana Festival Committee has received requests for years to expand the menu and drink offerings at the event. For the first time, volunteers will sell beer at two points throughout the festival: Benham’s Grove and West Franklin Street. This also serves as a fundraising opportunity for the Americana Festival, the Centerville Band Boosters and the Centerville High School Dugout Club.

This year’s Americana Festival celebrates 50 years. The festival brings in more than 75,000 guests each year.