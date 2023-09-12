DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Remote work became one of the big changes in society since COVID. Many have taken advantage of it, and some don’t ever want to go back to the office. Sometimes in big historical moments society ebbs and changes in a positive direction.

The pandemic ushered in a new era, one built on the flexibility to work anywhere and having more of a balance between work and personal life.

Professor Rebecca Armstrong says the pandemic exposed working conditions and employer expectations for several industries.

“Health care in particular,” Armstrong said. “Elder care, food services, transportation. A lot of Americans were shocked at how much people had been putting up with.”

“Working to live rather living to work” is a popular take on social media, and Armstrong says the strikes have been positive for morale in a lot of sectors.

“Unemployment is very low,” Armstrong said. “This signals good things so that the effect of the rise in strikes and labor unrest right now is having very positive and beneficial effects for all of us.”

Here in Dayton, people continue to clock in to the pay the bills.

Ade Morgan works at the DMAX facility in Moraine and prefers his current routine, though he understands why others are changing course.

“I would say is good for people who have children because they can maintain their job and their kids,” Morgan said. “But other than that, I take in person. In person is my cup of tea.”