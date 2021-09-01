American Rescue Plan: Vandalia small businesses to receive federal support

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) –Vandalia is offering small business relief grants for those impacted by COVID-19.

According to a release by the City of Vandalia, the city is providing a Small Business Relief Grant Program to assist local businesses who lost revenue or incurred unplanned costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vandalia is funding the program through money received in the American Rescue Plan that was recently passed by the Federal Government.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer this program to Vandalia businesses that have struggled through the pandemic,” said Amber Holloway, Assistant City Manager. “Eligible expenses through the grant include rent or mortgage payments, salaries and wages for employees, utilities for business premises, personal protective equipment and modifications related to COVID-19.”

Holloway said the program was created with many types of businesses in mind.

“Our target businesses are those who saw the greatest impact from COVID-19, such as restaurants and bars, retail, childcare centers, hair salons, pet groomers and entertainment venues,” she said.

Grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000, based on the number of employees, Vandalia said.

“This program is designed to return federal government monies back to our local businesses,” said City Councilmember Dave Lewis. “Vandalia is a great place for commerce, and we are committed to retaining the talents and toils of our entrepreneurs.”

According to the release, eligible businesses must:

Be a for-profit business with a physical storefront in Vandalia

Have at least one, but no more than 25 full-time employees Have no more than $2 million in annual gross revenue

Have been in operation on October 1, 2019 and commit to operate through June 30, 2022

Not be part of a corporate chain with more than five locations

Not be in default of any obligation to the City of Vandalia.

Home-based businesses, e-commerce only companies, vaping or tobacco stores, storage facilities, grocery or convenience stores and medical clinics are ineligible for this grant.

For a complete list, click here.