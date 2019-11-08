American Red Cross helping man displaced by Dayton house fire

Crews work to put out a house fire on N. Orchard Avenue in Dayton on Thursday, November 7, 2019. (Photo: Dana Blaine)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The American Red Cross is helping a man displaced by a house fire in Dayton.

Crews went to a house on N. Orchard Avenue, near Oakridge Drive, just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a fire.

A 911 caller said heavy smoke was coming from the house. The caller said, “the house is going up in flames.”

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof of the house.

The house was heavily damaged by the fire.

The homeowner tells 2 NEWS he was not home when the fire started.

Fire officials say the man will not be able to stay in the house. The American Red Cross is helping him find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.