American Red Cross collecting coffee for area VA hospitals

WDTN- Local chapters of the American Red Cross are kicking off Java for G.I.s on Veteran’s Day

The Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Regions of the American Red cross is accepting donations of cans and bags of coffee and k-cups which, in turn, will be given to area veterans’ facilities.

The coffee is being collected now through the end of December. It will be delivered to the Cincinnati and Dayton VA Medical Centers; Wright Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center; and Veteran and Military Student Centers at Wright State University, University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Central State University, Edison State Community

College and Clark State Community College.

The public can drop off coffee at any of these locations: