WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike is in its third week.

Earlier this week, the UAW and other unions held a rally at the General Motors plant in West Chester to voice their demands. Across the U.S. and in Ohio, strikers have even more support with members of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) joining the picket lines.

According to the AFT, the union is made up of 1.7 million teachers that campaigns for fairness, economic opportunity high-quality public education, healthcare and public services for students, families and communities.

Since the strike began, over 25,000 workers have left the assembly line, including dozens at the West Chester GM plant.

Members say in the first six months of 2023, the Big Three brought in $21 billion. Workers say they deserve to see some of that money in their paychecks.

The UAW went on strike with three plants on Sept. 15th. Since then, they have expanded twice. Seventeen percent of UAW workers are now on the picket line.

At Thursday’s rally, people from across the region showed their support, like AFT National President Randi Weingarten.

“My message to the strikers, which is why the AFT is warned out all across the country today to be on the strike lines is that people are with you, their solidarity,” says Weingarten. “Your fight is our fight and we are here for you as you make this righteous fight for dignity and respect.”

Negotiations are still on the table between UAW and the Big Three. So far, no agreement has been reached.