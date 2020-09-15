‘American Factory’ wins Emmy for outstanding directing

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The locally-made, Oscar-winning, documentary “American Factory” took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.
The documentary focuses on an abandoned General Motors plant in Moraine that was bought by the Chinese company Fuyoa and made into a new factory.
It was directed by the Dayton area’s own Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert.
The documentary was also Netflix’s first project backed by Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- WSU to hold virtual commencement for 2020-21 spring, summer graduates
- 351 sea turtles found dead on coast where 137 sea lions died
- Search for Courthouse Square holiday tree underway
- Lawmakers weigh pros and cons of compensating student athletes
- AG Dave Yost announces first steps in redesigning the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy