‘American Factory’ wins Emmy for outstanding directing

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The locally-made, Oscar-winning, documentary “American Factory” took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

The documentary focuses on an abandoned General Motors plant in Moraine that was bought by the Chinese company Fuyoa and made into a new factory.

It was directed by the Dayton area’s own Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert.

The documentary was also Netflix’s first project backed by Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.