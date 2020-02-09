‘American Factory’ wins at 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards ahead of the Oscars

WDTN- “American Factory” won Best Documentary at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday night in Santa Monica, California.

The film chronicles the clash of cultures when Chinese company Fuyao moved into the former GM plant in Moraine.

It was directed by local filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar.

The win comes ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards happening Sunday where the film is nominated in the Best Documentary (Feature) category.

2 NEWS Anchor Mark Allan spoke with Bognar via Skype from Los Angeles about being picked as the favorite to win. Check out his full interview below:

This is Julia’s fourth Oscar nomination and Steve’s second.

You can watch “American Factory” on Netflix.